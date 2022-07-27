Will Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is -17.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.15 and a high of $186.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $148.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.78% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.36% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.63, the stock is -0.97% and -1.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. LSTR registered -4.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.34.

The stock witnessed a -1.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.00%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has around 1399 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $7.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.18% and -21.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.40%).

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landstar System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.50% this year.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.42M, and float is at 36.04M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Akbari Dr. Homaira,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Akbari Dr. Homaira bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $153.80 per share for a total of $76900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Landstar System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Akbari Dr. Homaira (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $151.30 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the LSTR stock.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 5.53% up over the past 12 months and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is 2.36% higher over the same period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is 7.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.