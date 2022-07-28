American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.66 and a high of $143.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFG stock was last observed hovering at around $134.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.89% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.59% higher than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.91, the stock is -2.20% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 2.44% off its SMA200. AFG registered 25.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.18%.

The stock witnessed a -3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.26 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.22% and -7.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 246.60% this year.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.00M, and float is at 66.67M with Short Float at 1.52%.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS TERRY S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JACOBS TERRY S sold 293 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $140.03 per share for a total of $41027.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6850.0 shares.

American Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Hertzman Brian S. (Sr. VP, CFO) sold a total of 903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $134.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8055.0 shares of the AFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, BERDING JOHN B (President of Subsidiary) disposed off 15,957 shares at an average price of $145.51 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 37,410 shares of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG).

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 6.11% up over the past 12 months and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) that is 31.22% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 6.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.