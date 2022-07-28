American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) is -60.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.47 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOUT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is -10.33% and -21.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -50.31% off its SMA200. AOUT registered -70.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.32%.

The stock witnessed a -22.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.26%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $110.05M and $247.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.49. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.29% and -73.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.00% this year.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.45M, and float is at 12.83M with Short Float at 3.45%.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fulmer Hugh Andrew,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Fulmer Hugh Andrew bought 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $13.55 per share for a total of $50152.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52273.0 shares.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that GALLAGHER MARY E (Director) bought a total of 3,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $13.61 per share for $49962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22194.0 shares of the AOUT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, GALLAGHER MARY E (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.80 for $49500.0. The insider now directly holds 18,523 shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT).