Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) down -9.36% since start of the year

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: AUB) is -9.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.44 and a high of $42.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.89% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.80, the stock is -0.73% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. AUB registered -5.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.56%.

The stock witnessed a -0.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.87%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has around 1876 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $581.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.81 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -20.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.55M, and float is at 73.81M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TILLETT RONALD L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TILLETT RONALD L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $34.48 per share for a total of $86188.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27482.0 shares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Wimbush Frederick Blair (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $35.82 per share for $53730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5297.0 shares of the AUB stock.