Banner Corporation (BANR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.02 and a high of $66.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BANR stock was last observed hovering at around $59.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.54% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $60.67, the stock is 5.20% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.07% off its SMA200. BANR registered 16.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.10%.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.15%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Banner Corporation (BANR) has around 1891 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $518.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.29% and -9.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

Banner Corporation (BANR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banner Corporation (BANR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.50% this year.

Banner Corporation (BANR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 34.05M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Banner Corporation (BANR) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Banner Corporation (BANR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HERENCIA ROBERTO R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HERENCIA ROBERTO R bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $54.73 per share for a total of $98509.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8628.0 shares.

Banner Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that JOHNSON KENNETH WILLIAM (Executive VP, Banner Bank) sold a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $61.50 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19996.0 shares of the BANR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, MATSON DAVID I (Director) disposed off 1,738 shares at an average price of $61.06 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,182 shares of Banner Corporation (BANR).

Banner Corporation (BANR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is trading 11.63% up over the past 12 months and First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) that is 1.88% higher over the same period. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is -5.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.