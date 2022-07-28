Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) – The 53.87% Upside Potential Remains

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is -14.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $10.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVGI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 11.82% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94455.0 and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -11.26% off its SMA200. CVGI registered -23.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.63%.

The stock witnessed a 19.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $228.71M and $970.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.65 and Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.31% and -36.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.00% this year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.06M, and float is at 31.26M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bohnert Christopher H,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Bohnert Christopher H bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $8.79 per share for a total of $26370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57289.0 shares.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Bevis Harold C (President & CEO) bought a total of 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $9.10 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the CVGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Bevis Harold C (President & CEO) acquired 20,935 shares at an average price of $8.90 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 558,095 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI).

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 9.62% up over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -13.69% lower over the same period. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is -34.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.