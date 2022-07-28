First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.2% Upside

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is -8.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.36 and a high of $17.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.77% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is 7.61% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -1.60% off its SMA200. FCF registered 10.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.14%.

The stock witnessed a 8.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.57%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $291.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 43.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.42% and -16.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.00% this year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.08M, and float is at 92.55M with Short Float at 2.43%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading 21.02% up over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is 6.95% higher over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 3.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.