Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) – The 33.78% Upside Potential Remains

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) is -30.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.43 and a high of $203.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRI stock was last observed hovering at around $104.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.8% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.12% off the consensus price target high of $281.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.24% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.26, the stock is 15.22% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.47% off its SMA200. HRI registered -9.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.75%.

The stock witnessed a 18.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.31 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.96% and -46.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.10% this year.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.80M, and float is at 29.60M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Irion Mark,the company’sSVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Irion Mark bought 218 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $116.88 per share for a total of $25531.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51714.0 shares.

Herc Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Irion Mark (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $150.51 per share for $23652.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51495.0 shares of the HRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) disposed off 91,490 shares at an average price of $184.72 for $16.9 million. The insider now directly holds 4,022,841 shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) that is trading -60.80% down over the past 12 months.