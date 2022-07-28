Is Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) a good stock to buy now?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.92 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.48% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.29% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.93, the stock is 5.32% and 6.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. PFS registered 12.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.48%.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.27%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has around 1119 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $402.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.39% and -8.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 70.69M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murray Valerie O,the company’sEVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off. SEC filings show that Murray Valerie O bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $21.63 per share for a total of $10813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Provident Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Murray Valerie O (EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off) bought a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $21.62 per share for $30272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39683.0 shares of the PFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, LISTA GEORGE (President/CEO SB One Insurance) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $22.15 for $66450.0. The insider now directly holds 103,873 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is trading -0.33% down over the past 12 months and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) that is 7.84% higher over the same period. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is 2.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.