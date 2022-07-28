Is United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) a good stock to buy now?

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is -13.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.83 and a high of $57.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.72% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.28, the stock is 4.58% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. UNFI registered 30.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.27%.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.60%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $28.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.83% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.50% this year.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.40M, and float is at 57.65M with Short Float at 4.36%.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Esper Richard Eric,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Esper Richard Eric sold 1,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $42.59 per share for a total of $84499.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $35.11 per share for $21066.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 600.0 shares of the UNFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,838 shares at an average price of $35.23 for $99983.0. The insider now directly holds 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading -42.67% down over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is 20.75% higher over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 42.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.