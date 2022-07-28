Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is -15.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.08 and a high of $84.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KFY stock was last observed hovering at around $62.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $64.14, the stock is 6.80% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.96% off its SMA200. KFY registered -4.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.61%.

The stock witnessed a 10.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.59%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Korn Ferry (KFY) has around 10779 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $2.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.58% and -24.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Korn Ferry is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.70% this year.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.35M, and float is at 51.95M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Korn Ferry (KFY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Korn Ferry (KFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURNISON GARY D,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BURNISON GARY D sold 9,779 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $77.72 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Korn Ferry disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that BURNISON GARY D (CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $75.70 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the KFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, ROZEK ROBERT P (EVP, CFO & CCO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $75.50 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 118,693 shares of Korn Ferry (KFY).

Korn Ferry (KFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -2.24% down over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is -32.64% lower over the same period. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is -26.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.