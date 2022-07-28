Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.55% Change This Year

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.39 and a high of $28.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.73% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.31, the stock is 18.22% and 30.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. LQDT registered -0.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.57%.

The stock witnessed a 32.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.22%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 614 employees, a market worth around $695.55M and $275.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.53% and -32.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.40%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.56M, and float is at 27.01M with Short Float at 6.87%.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daunt John,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Daunt John sold 4,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $17.85 per share for a total of $82003.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71971.0 shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that ELLIS GEORGE H (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $20.60 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21614.0 shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Weiskircher Steven (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 10,267 shares at an average price of $20.56 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 57,341 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -63.81% down over the past 12 months and Global Industrial Company (GIC) that is -8.07% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -34.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.