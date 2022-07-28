NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.66 and a high of $42.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBTB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.59% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.84% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.22, the stock is 4.84% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.03% off its SMA200. NBTB registered 19.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.05%.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has around 1801 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $339.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.15% and -4.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.14M, and float is at 41.10M with Short Float at 2.17%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hoeller Heidi M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hoeller Heidi M bought 1,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $37.01 per share for a total of $50074.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2691.0 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Kingsley Scott Allen (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $35.60 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17215.0 shares of the NBTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, DIETRICH MARTIN A (Director) disposed off 9,935 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 118,059 shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -3.40% down over the past 12 months and Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is -8.39% lower over the same period. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is 1.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.