Positives for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) as stock gains in recent trading

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) is -38.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.89 and a high of $29.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECOM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is 2.72% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85457.0 and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -21.18% off its SMA200. ECOM registered -34.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.84%.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.58%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has around 846 employees, a market worth around $467.47M and $170.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.65. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.75% and -48.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 29.72M with Short Float at 4.32%.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINGO M SCOT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WINGO M SCOT sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $14.91 per share for a total of $48458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31251.0 shares.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that WINGO M SCOT (Director) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $14.48 per share for $47060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34501.0 shares of the ECOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, WINGO M SCOT (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 37,751 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -25.96% down over the past 12 months and American Software Inc. (AMSWA) that is -15.76% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.