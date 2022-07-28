PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is -21.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.22 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRAA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.52, the stock is 4.29% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. PRAA registered 2.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.28%.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.84%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has around 3444 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.61 and Fwd P/E is 13.09. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.49% and -22.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.78M, and float is at 39.04M with Short Float at 8.59%.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENSON KEVIN P,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that STEVENSON KEVIN P sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $43.34 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

PRA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that STEVENSON KEVIN P (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $42.99 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PRAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, STEVENSON KEVIN P (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $43.56 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 360,949 shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) that is trading -41.17% down over the past 12 months and Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is 48.83% higher over the same period.