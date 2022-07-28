Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) – The 2.43% Upside Potential Remains

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) is 14.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.15 and a high of $21.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.49, the stock is 1.42% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 15.03% off its SMA200. RGP registered 30.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.09%.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.03%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) has around 3753 employees, a market worth around $691.33M and $760.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.81% and -5.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Resources Connection Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.74M, and float is at 31.35M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brackney Timothy L,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Brackney Timothy L sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $17.63 per share for a total of $15865.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Resources Connection Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Cherbak Anthony (Director) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $17.94 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40395.0 shares of the RGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, DUCHENE KATE W (President & CEO) disposed off 10,683 shares at an average price of $16.54 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 258,455 shares of Resources Connection Inc. (RGP).

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -32.64% down over the past 12 months and CRA International Inc. (CRAI) that is 14.12% higher over the same period. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is 39.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.