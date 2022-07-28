Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 41.69% Upside

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is -19.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $34.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGLS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.69% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.41% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.99, the stock is 12.43% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. TGLS registered 14.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.45%.

The stock witnessed a 15.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.49%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has around 6908 employees, a market worth around $996.82M and $520.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.38 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.78% and -39.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.80% this year.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 20.57M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byorum Martha L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Byorum Martha L sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $24.46 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50304.0 shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading -18.47% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -23.14% lower over the same period. PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is -5.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.