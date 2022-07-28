The Andersons Inc. (ANDE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ANDE Stock Is Going Next

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is -9.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.76 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANDE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.4% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.92, the stock is 10.13% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. ANDE registered 34.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.59%.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.88%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has around 2296 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $14.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.73. Distance from 52-week low is 35.53% and -40.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Andersons Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.74M, and float is at 31.86M with Short Float at 3.46%.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krueger William E.,the company’sPresident, Trade & Processing. SEC filings show that Krueger William E. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $53.39 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16449.0 shares.

The Andersons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Krueger William E. (President, ATG Comm. & Merch.) sold a total of 16,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $44.71 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46449.0 shares of the ANDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Krueger William E. (President, ATG Comm. & Merch.) disposed off 28,000 shares at an average price of $44.51 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 62,844 shares of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) that is trading -34.77% down over the past 12 months and The Mosaic Company (MOS) that is 70.68% higher over the same period. Universal Corporation (UVV) is 9.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.