Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is -23.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.99 and a high of $45.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.55, the stock is 3.23% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.01% off its SMA200. VBTX registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.66%.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.35%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $321.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.19% and -32.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Veritex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Top Institutional Holders

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holland C Malcolm III,the company’sChairman, CEO, President. SEC filings show that Holland C Malcolm III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $35.05 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Veritex Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Holland C Malcolm III (Chairman, CEO, President) sold a total of 722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $35.00 per share for $25270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Sughrue John (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $33.52 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 70,677 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX).

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) that is trading 22.93% up over the past 12 months and Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is -9.38% lower over the same period.