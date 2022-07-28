What should you know before buying stock in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is -18.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.86 and a high of $111.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $77.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.98% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.36% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.22, the stock is 5.95% and 4.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -13.37% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -12.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.51%.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.04%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 2841 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 47.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.27% and -29.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.66M, and float is at 74.73M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURNS GREGORY L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURNS GREGORY L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $77.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24518.0 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that QUEENER HUGH M (CAO) sold a total of 8,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $95.20 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, BURNS GREGORY L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $102.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 25,228 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -9.76% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is 5.96% higher over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 9.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.