What should you know before buying stock in WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is -4.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $38.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.07% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.76% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.57, the stock is 5.77% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. WSBC registered 5.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.05%.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.41%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) has around 2389 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $472.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.60. Profit margin for the company is 43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.80% and -12.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WesBanco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.30% this year.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.45M, and float is at 58.52M with Short Float at 1.85%.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dargusch Jonathan D,the company’sEVP – Wealth Management. SEC filings show that Dargusch Jonathan D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $34.05 per share for a total of $68094.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26615.0 shares.

WesBanco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that YOUNG ROBERT H (Sr. EVP/CFO – Retired 12/31/21) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $32.80 per share for $65600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23698.0 shares of the WSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Clossin Todd (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.34 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 129,393 shares of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading 3.03% up over the past 12 months and KeyCorp (KEY) that is -6.92% lower over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -11.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.