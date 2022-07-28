Why Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) is -34.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.56 and a high of $43.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRTO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.09% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.32% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.39, the stock is 9.24% and 3.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 11.12% at the moment leaves the stock -18.36% off its SMA200. CRTO registered -37.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.94%.

The stock witnessed a 4.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.59%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has around 2781 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.49% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Criteo S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.74M, and float is at 57.83M with Short Float at 6.21%.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Criteo S.A. (CRTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Damon Ryan,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Damon Ryan sold 40 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $23.34 per share for a total of $934.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Criteo S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Clarken Megan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $23.66 per share for $86230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CRTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Damon Ryan (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 134 shares at an average price of $26.36 for $3532.0. The insider now directly holds 167,162 shares of Criteo S.A. (CRTO).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -14.28% down over the past 12 months and Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) that is -80.08% lower over the same period.