Why should you keep an eye on ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is -21.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.66 and a high of $123.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAN stock was last observed hovering at around $74.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.57% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.58% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.18% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.78, the stock is -0.82% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -18.87% off its SMA200. MAN registered -32.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.93%.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.11%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $20.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.24% and -38.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ManpowerGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 52.30M with Short Float at 3.65%.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAYNE ULICE JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PAYNE ULICE JR sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $86.69 per share for a total of $52014.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8532.0 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that MONDANO DONALD O (SVP, Global Controller) sold a total of 1,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, PAYNE ULICE JR (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $103.54 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,461 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN).

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -2.24% down over the past 12 months.