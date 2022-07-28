Why should you keep an eye on Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)?

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) is -12.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $18.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFBK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.12, the stock is 5.80% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82385.0 and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -6.88% off its SMA200. NFBK registered -11.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.25%.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.17%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $694.99M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.96% and -23.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.81M, and float is at 39.17M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klein Steven M,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Klein Steven M bought 3,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.88 per share for a total of $55800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Chapman Gil (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $15.03 per share for $46584.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51360.0 shares of the NFBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Jacobs William R. (EVP & PAO) disposed off 230 shares at an average price of $15.70 for $3612.0. The insider now directly holds 52,478 shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) that is 55.83% higher over the same period.