Why S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.51 and a high of $34.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STBA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.21% higher than the price target low of $31.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.49, the stock is 7.83% and 8.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. STBA registered 3.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.27%.

The stock witnessed a 9.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.09%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) has around 1160 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $289.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.86 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.01% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&T Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 424.60% this year.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.07M, and float is at 38.70M with Short Float at 1.95%.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIEB WILLIAM J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HIEB WILLIAM J sold 3,682 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $28.25 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39033.0 shares.

S&T Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Barsz Peter Richard (Director) bought a total of 175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $30.20 per share for $5286.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8539.0 shares of the STBA stock.

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) that is trading 1.88% up over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -0.40% lower over the same period. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) is -6.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.