Will TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is -22.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $32.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.85% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.24% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.47, the stock is 16.46% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -16.45% off its SMA200. TBI registered -21.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.59%.

The stock witnessed a 23.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.92%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $733.84M and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.77 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.14% and -34.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueBlue Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.00% this year.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.93M, and float is at 32.37M with Short Float at 3.24%.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gafford Derrek Lane,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Gafford Derrek Lane bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $25.21 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93289.0 shares.

TrueBlue Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Christensen Richard (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $27.05 per share for $8250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13776.0 shares of the TBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Christensen Richard (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,404 shares at an average price of $27.62 for $66398.0. The insider now directly holds 14,360 shares of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -2.24% down over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is -32.64% lower over the same period. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is -22.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.