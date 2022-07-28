Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -4.28% Change This Year

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is -4.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.99 and a high of $105.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTFC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.46% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.52% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.93, the stock is 5.90% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. WTFC registered 23.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.22%.

The stock witnessed a 6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has around 5239 employees, a market worth around $5.29B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.00% and -17.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.20M, and float is at 56.73M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HACKETT H PATRICK JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $91.23 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40037.0 shares.

Wintrust Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that CRANE TIMOTHY (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 8,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $98.20 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26734.0 shares of the WTFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, WASHINGTON ALEX E III (Director) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $89.61 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 9,002 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading 6.35% up over the past 12 months and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) that is 25.19% higher over the same period.