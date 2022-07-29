Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is -23.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.57 and a high of $191.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMG stock was last observed hovering at around $123.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.11% lower than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.60, the stock is 6.00% and 2.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -12.90% off its SMA200. AMG registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.84%.

The stock witnessed a 2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.04%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) has around 4050 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.10 and Fwd P/E is 6.59. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.63% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.60% this year.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.70M, and float is at 38.29M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palandjian Tracy P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Palandjian Tracy P. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $137.67 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8924.0 shares.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Jeffery Reuben III (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $143.96 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26702.0 shares of the AMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Erickson John R (Head of Affiliate Engagement) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $169.95 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 23,717 shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG).

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -13.66% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -12.06% lower over the same period. Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is -12.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.