Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.93% Upside

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is 4.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.83 and a high of $34.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATSG stock was last observed hovering at around $30.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.93% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.91% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.83, the stock is 7.52% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 6.99% off its SMA200. ATSG registered 32.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.77%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has around 5280 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.17 and Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.04% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.00% this year.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.89M, and float is at 72.99M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smethwick Edward Russell,the company’sVP Corporate Development. SEC filings show that Smethwick Edward Russell sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $30.01 per share for a total of $15004.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21004.0 shares.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that VORHOLT JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $29.29 per share for $10457.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32300.0 shares of the ATSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Loveless Deborah A. (VP, Human Capital) disposed off 3,852 shares at an average price of $31.28 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,821 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -1.98% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -18.46% lower over the same period. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is -16.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.