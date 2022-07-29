Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.22 and a high of $56.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.35, the stock is 11.81% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. ABCB registered -5.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.53%.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.07%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has around 2865 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $708.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Profit margin for the company is 47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.27% and -18.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Ameris Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.20% this year.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.35M, and float is at 65.71M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stokes Nicole S,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Stokes Nicole S bought 240 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $41.60 per share for a total of $9984.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26525.0 shares.

Ameris Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Veal Jimmy D (Director) sold a total of 733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $48.64 per share for $35653.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13693.0 shares of the ABCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Veal Jimmy D (Director) disposed off 973 shares at an average price of $48.65 for $47335.0. The insider now directly holds 86,465 shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) that is trading -20.47% down over the past 12 months and United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) that is 15.18% higher over the same period.