Analysts suggest Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) could spike 27.85% in a year

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.21 and a high of $110.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXM stock was last observed hovering at around $93.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.85% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.52% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $95.24, the stock is 6.55% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. OXM registered 10.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.96%.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.77%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.97% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 234.80% this year.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.32M, and float is at 14.97M with Short Float at 11.41%.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOLDER JOHN R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOLDER JOHN R bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $99.58 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31254.0 shares.

Oxford Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that WOOD E JENNER III (Director) sold a total of 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $101.87 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17011.0 shares of the OXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, LOVE DENNIS M (Director) disposed off 2,030 shares at an average price of $95.94 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 22,369 shares of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -15.53% down over the past 12 months and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) that is -25.61% lower over the same period. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -41.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.