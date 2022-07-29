Are we looking at the next big move in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is -29.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.63 and a high of $275.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JLL stock was last observed hovering at around $185.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.71%.

Currently trading at $189.15, the stock is 6.16% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. JLL registered -13.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.50%.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.65%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has around 98000 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $20.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -31.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.90% this year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.78M, and float is at 48.55M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 40 times.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading 3.96% up over the past 12 months and Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) that is 1.36% higher over the same period. Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is 8.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.