BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – The 9.24% Upside Potential Remains

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) is -19.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.21 and a high of $120.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOKF stock was last observed hovering at around $84.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.69% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.31, the stock is 11.25% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -10.33% off its SMA200. BOKF registered 2.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.81%.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.09%, and is 9.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) has around 4712 employees, a market worth around $5.82B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.51% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOK Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.50% this year.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.81M, and float is at 29.50M with Short Float at 3.63%.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADSHAW STEVEN G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRADSHAW STEVEN G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $85.01 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74029.0 shares.

BOK Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that BANGERT STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $80.16 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76852.0 shares of the BOKF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Maun Marc (EVP – Regional Banking) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $101.61 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 20,520 shares of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 7.78% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -4.81% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 20.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.