Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) down -12.35% since start of the year

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $17.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.3% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.19, the stock is 5.82% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. BRKL registered 2.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.33%.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.94%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $308.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.73% and -20.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.00% this year.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.62M, and float is at 75.28M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAPIN DAVID C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHAPIN DAVID C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $16.94 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that PECK CHARLES H (Director) sold a total of 822 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $15.38 per share for $12649.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17015.0 shares of the BRKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, HACKETT JOHN A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $16.75 for $50250.0. The insider now directly holds 30,830 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading 10.85% up over the past 12 months and Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) that is 19.11% higher over the same period. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is 2.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.