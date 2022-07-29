Check out this: Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is 5.30% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -2.31% off its SMA200. UTI registered 32.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.42%.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.50%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) has around 1660 employees, a market worth around $263.38M and $388.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.84% and -30.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.20% this year.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.99M, and float is at 32.01M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grant Jerome Alan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Grant Jerome Alan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $9.12 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62152.0 shares.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Grant Jerome Alan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $9.08 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87152.0 shares of the UTI stock.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Covey Co. (FC) that is trading 41.89% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 8.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.