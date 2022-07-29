Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is 7.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.67 and a high of $182.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $127.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $567.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.74% off the consensus price target high of $717.77 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 73.55% higher than the price target low of $495.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.09, the stock is 7.08% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. BAP registered 6.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.53%.

The stock witnessed a 5.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.27%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 36199 employees, a market worth around $12.53B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.04 and Fwd P/E is 2.14. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.84% and -28.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 932.60% this year.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.51M, and float is at 51.31M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -7.42% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -3.60% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -5.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.