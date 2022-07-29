CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 57.06% Upside

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is -54.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $20.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.30, the stock is 17.16% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -42.51% off its SMA200. CURO registered -57.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.12%.

The stock witnessed a 22.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.72%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $292.95M and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.61 and Fwd P/E is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.85% and -63.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.30% this year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.37M, and float is at 21.16M with Short Float at 3.83%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gayhardt Donald,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $14.79 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Faulkner Chadwick Heath (Director) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $18.10 per share for $18.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.14 million shares of the CURO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, McKnight Michael (Director) disposed off 2,570 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $43697.0. The insider now directly holds 5,763,594 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO).

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -71.57% down over the past 12 months and loanDepot Inc. (LDI) that is -83.76% lower over the same period. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is -55.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.