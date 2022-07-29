Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 11.09% Change This Year

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) is 11.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.28 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.48% off the consensus price target high of $6.28 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.48% lower than the price target low of $6.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is 5.69% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77600.0 and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. EPSN registered 26.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.78%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.97%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $148.54M and $47.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.19. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.88% and -21.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.68M, and float is at 22.50M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solas Capital Management, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 24,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.31 million shares.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $7.00 per share for $14.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.33 million shares of the EPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 71,969 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 3,332,689 shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN).