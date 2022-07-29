First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) on Track to Reach $24.00 in a Year

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is -9.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $26.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.45% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.10, the stock is 9.10% and 9.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.01% off its SMA200. FFBC registered -2.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%.

The stock witnessed a 12.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has around 2010 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $474.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.54 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.87% and -17.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bancorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.38M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 2.81%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRON WILLIAM G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARRON WILLIAM G sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $20.13 per share for a total of $70455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80796.0 shares.

First Financial Bancorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that BROWN ARCHIE M JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $20.55 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Berta Vince (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $20.99 for $41980.0. The insider now directly holds 27,494 shares of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading -26.22% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is 2.93% higher over the same period. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -3.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.