First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FFWM Stock Is Going Next

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is -17.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.31 and a high of $29.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFWM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.57, the stock is 3.16% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. FFWM registered -11.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.10%.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.72%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $267.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.34% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Foundation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.47M, and float is at 50.73M with Short Float at 1.86%.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $22.39 per share for a total of $22390.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1672.0 shares.

First Foundation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Rubin Diane M. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $26.53 per share for $26530.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11076.0 shares of the FFWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, HAKOPIAN JOHN (President, FFA) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 33,686 shares of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is 0.31% higher over the past 12 months. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) is 16.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.