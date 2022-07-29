Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) – The -1.36% Downside Potential Remains

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) is -19.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.07 and a high of $38.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.53% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.11% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.38, the stock is 4.25% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. HTH registered -10.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.49%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $502.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 74.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -26.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.11M, and float is at 60.16M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feinberg Hill A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Feinberg Hill A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $35.36 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Bornemann Keith E. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $36.94 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13051.0 shares of the HTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Schaffner Jerry (PlainsCapital Bank Pres & CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $33.03 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 143,532 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading -3.05% down over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -11.25% lower over the same period.