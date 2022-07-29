Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) down -19.97% since start of the year

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is -19.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $19.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRZN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $12.74, the stock is 5.92% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -12.42% off its SMA200. HRZN registered -26.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.71%.

The stock witnessed a 9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.67. Distance from 52-week low is 20.76% and -33.05% from its 52-week high.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Top Institutional Holders

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pomeroy Robert D. Jr.,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $45200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that SAVAGE JOSEPH J (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $12.23 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the HRZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, SAVAGE JOSEPH J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.82 for $59100.0. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN).