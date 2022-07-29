HSII Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Now

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is -29.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.91 and a high of $50.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSII stock was last observed hovering at around $30.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.98% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.63% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.79, the stock is -0.03% and -3.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -22.33% off its SMA200. HSII registered -27.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.87%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $637.05M and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.00% this year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.62M, and float is at 19.41M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cullen Michael M,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Cullen Michael M sold 924 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $39.15 per share for a total of $36175.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24579.0 shares.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Cullen Michael M (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $39.10 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25503.0 shares of the HSII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Rajagopalan Krishnan (President and CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.94 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 118,849 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII).

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -2.41% down over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is -32.34% lower over the same period. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 19.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.