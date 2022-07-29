KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.47 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $19.54, the stock is 7.93% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -4.10% off its SMA200. KREF registered -9.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.13%.

The stock witnessed a 8.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.30%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is 41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -16.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.60% this year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.09M, and float is at 57.12M with Short Float at 2.94%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $82.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.51 per share for $82.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the KREF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Lee Christen E.J. (Director) disposed off 7,969 shares at an average price of $21.02 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 244,257 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is trading -26.25% down over the past 12 months and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is 5.64% higher over the same period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -2.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.