Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) is -57.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.24 and a high of $99.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOB stock was last observed hovering at around $36.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.73% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.27, the stock is 10.60% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -38.21% off its SMA200. LOB registered -39.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.75%.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.75%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $365.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.25% and -62.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.30% this year.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.70M, and float is at 32.45M with Short Float at 8.40%.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smits Steve,the company’sChief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Smits Steve sold 2,747 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $63.13 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Losch William C III (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $63.16 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9750.0 shares of the LOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Losch William C III (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,125 shares at an average price of $64.32 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 6,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading 6.25% up over the past 12 months and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) that is 8.61% higher over the same period. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -3.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.