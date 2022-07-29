Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is 27.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.80 and a high of $192.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXST stock was last observed hovering at around $185.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.52% off its average median price target of $211.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.18% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.51% lower than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.78, the stock is 12.17% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 15.58% off its SMA200. NXST registered 30.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.70%.

The stock witnessed a 15.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) has around 11160 employees, a market worth around $7.80B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.36 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.90M, and float is at 38.66M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEITMAN GARY. SEC filings show that WEITMAN GARY sold 3,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $168.20 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2783.0 shares.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Miller Dennis (Director) sold a total of 4,989 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $172.33 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1625.0 shares of the NXST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, ZIMMER DANA (President, Distribution) disposed off 2,869 shares at an average price of $175.97 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,792 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -15.98% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -16.07% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -56.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.