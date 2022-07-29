Positives for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) as stock gains in recent trading

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) is -25.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.62 and a high of $31.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSIG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.02, the stock is 5.48% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -19.25% off its SMA200. BSIG registered -22.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.95%.

The stock witnessed a 1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.58%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $787.05M and $526.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Distance from 52-week low is 14.44% and -38.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.97M, and float is at 41.16M with Short Float at 6.32%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hart Richard Jonathan,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Hart Richard Jonathan sold 898 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.65 per share for a total of $22139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52823.0 shares.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Hart Richard Jonathan (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $24.84 per share for $36639.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50694.0 shares of the BSIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Wiater Christina (PFO / PAO) disposed off 237 shares at an average price of $24.87 for $5895.0. The insider now directly holds 1,820 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG).