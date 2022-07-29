These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) is 7.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $21.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEP stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.79, the stock is 8.19% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. HEP registered -15.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.20%.

The stock witnessed a 8.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.24%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.66% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.64M, and float is at 45.59M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baldwin Larry R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Baldwin Larry R bought 1,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $19760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that LEE JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 8,809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $16.25 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20194.0 shares of the HEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Jennings Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $17.95 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 26,377 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP).

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -8.44% down over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 56.71% higher over the same period. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 29.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.