Things appear to be looking up for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $240.58 and a high of $308.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RE stock was last observed hovering at around $271.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.86% off its average median price target of $339.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.92% off the consensus price target high of $344.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.53% higher than the price target low of $317.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $258.26, the stock is -5.88% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.78% off its SMA200. RE registered 6.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.34%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.32%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has around 1947 employees, a market worth around $10.12B and $12.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Distance from 52-week low is 7.35% and -16.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.40% this year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.82M, and float is at 38.81M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mukherjee Sanjoy,the company’sExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Mukherjee Sanjoy sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $295.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43093.0 shares.

Everest Re Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Losquadro Geraldine (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $298.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12103.0 shares of the RE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, GALTNEY WILLIAM F JR (Director) disposed off 3,278 shares at an average price of $305.67 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 37,606 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading 11.73% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 22.60% higher over the same period.