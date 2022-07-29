Things appear to be looking up for The ODP Corporation (ODP)

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is -7.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $48.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $36.16, the stock is 9.82% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.69% off its SMA200. ODP registered -23.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.31%.

The stock witnessed a 18.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.76%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -26.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.80% this year.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.00M, and float is at 47.95M with Short Float at 9.44%.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at The ODP Corporation (ODP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GANNFORS JOHN,the company’sEVP-Chief Merchandising and. SEC filings show that GANNFORS JOHN sold 11,899 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $46.42 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72436.0 shares.

The ODP Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that GANNFORS JOHN (EVP-Chief Merchandising and) sold a total of 4,418 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87318.0 shares of the ODP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, SMITH GERRY P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 33,275 shares at an average price of $42.48 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 576,296 shares of The ODP Corporation (ODP).